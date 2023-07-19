No Harry Maguire pursuit! Chelsea make decision on Manchester United outcast & consider making offer to Crystal Palace for Blues academy graduate Marc Guehi

Chelsea are not interested in pursuing Manchester United's Harry Maguire, but are considering making an offer for academy graduate Marc Guehi.

WHAT HAPPENED? Maguire has been stripped of the captaincy at United and has been told he is free to leave by head coach Erik ten Hag. Chelsea, who have lost Wesley Fofana to an untimely ACL injury, are now in the market for a central defender having sold Kalidou Koulibaly earlier in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire had been touted as a potential option, but The Guardian states that Chelsea aren't interested in the England international. Instead, the Blues could target Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, who is an academy graduate, but left to join Palace on a permanent deal two years ago.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 23-year-old has another three years left on his current deal with the south London club, so Chelsea would need to prepare a big offer in order to entice Palace into a sale.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? Maguire is likely to leave United this summer, but he needs to choose his next move wisely. His performances for England demonstrate that he can still operate at a high level, but it needs to be with a coach who will utilise him in the right way.