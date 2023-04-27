Harry Kane tipped to join Chelsea by former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp as ‘he'd be happier not moving to the north’

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp believes Harry Kane would be best staying down south, perhaps reuniting with Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea.

Redknapp issues Kane transfer warning

Insists he's best staying in London

Suggests Chelsea as possible destination

WHAT HAPPENED? Harry Redknapp has provided his opinion on the debate surrounding the future of Tottenham forward Kane, with the England international being heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer. While Manchester United and Bayern Munich have been clubs touted as potential suitors, the former Spurs boss presented a different argument.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on the Beyond the Pitch podcast, via the Daily Mail, Redknapp admitted it would be "interesting" if former Spurs manager Pochettino headed to Chelsea, tipping the move to be a positive one for Kane.

"That wouldn't go down well with the Tottenham fans at all that's for sure," he said. "It's a great move for him and I think he's [Harry Kane] building a house in that area.

"He's a family man and he'd be happier not moving to the north of England or wherever he'd have to go."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has long been linked with a move away from Spurs in the wake of their struggles to properly push for and win silverware in the time since they parted ways with Pochettino, with his firing rate alone not enough to carry the club to a trophy.

A proposed move to Manchester City failed in the summer of 2021, and with them now boasting Erling Haaland in attack, a move to the blue side of Manchester looks unlikely. United, meanwhile, have began sounding out the possibility of a move for the 29-year-old, but are wary of overpaying for the man who could command a £100m fee, despite his contract expiring next summer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? With Spurs' season crumbling around them, Kane must find a way to fire them to a respectable Premier League finish before potentially pushing for an exit in the summer.