Harry Kane has joined Tottenham's pre-season tour while Hugo Lloris is left out to seek transfer opportunities.

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham Hotspur's all-time top goalscorer, Kane, has been included in the club's pre-season tour squad despite ongoing interest from Bayern Munich. However, goalkeeper and club captain, Lloris, has been left out of the squad as he looks to explore potential transfer opportunities.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old striker has been subject to interest from Bayern Munich and the Bavarian giants seek an elite striker option. The Bundesliga winners have had an official bid for the Englishman rejected by Spurs who aren't keen on selling their talisman.

On the other hand, the omission of the French World Cup winning might hint towards the end of his time at the Hotspur Stadium.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? The North London club will begin their preseason with a game against Conference League winners, West Ham United, on 18th July.