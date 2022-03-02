Hard Rock Cafe launches 'Messi burger' inspired by PSG superstar

Hard Rock Cafe have launched a new signature burger inspired by Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi.

Messi linked up with the popular restaurant chain last year as a brand ambassador, committing to a five-year agreement on Hard Rock’s 50th anniversary.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will now be appearing on their menu, and has also featured in a short advert to confirm the release of the 'Messi burger'.

What is the Messi burger?

The meal consists of two large beef patties served on a brioche bun and a number of toppings, including Hard Rock Cafe’s smoky burger sauce, provolone cheese, caramelized red onion and sliced chorizo.

The burger will be available to UK customers for £10.00, while the addition of a fried egg is optional for a small charge.

Let’s get Messi! Disponible AHORA en #hardrockcafe la #MessiBurger repleta de los ingredientes favoritos de esta leyenda del deporte ⚽️ 🍔 #letsgetmessi Available NOW across our Hard Rock Cafes, the Messi Burger is piled high with this sporting legends’ favourites ⚽️🍔 pic.twitter.com/aSeMOSk8kM — Hard Rock Tenerife (@HRCtenerife) March 2, 2022

