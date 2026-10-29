Hansi Flick & Barcelona stars hold emergency barbecue to repair squad morale after Real Madrid and PSG defeats

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Barcelona have sought to steady the ship following a turbulent week that saw their momentum halted by painful defeats against PSG and Real Madrid. The first-team squad, alongside Hansi Flick and his technical staff, gathered for an emergency bonding session to restore confidence ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.

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Barcelona stars unite for emergency bonding session

Barcelona have recently experienced heavy burden following back-to-back disappointments against PSG in the Champions League and Madrid in La Liga. Despite maintaining their status as title contenders, these results have forced the dressing room to halt and reflect on their current trajectory, leading to a significant team-building initiative at the club’s training ground.

The Blaugrana first team met yesterday with Flick and his full coaching staff for an event that carried a deeper meaning than a simple meal. Away from the glare of the media and the noise of external criticism, the group gathered at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper following a commercial photography session. The objective was clear: to reclaim their lost sensations, strengthen internal complicity, and solidify a sense of unity before facing a daunting schedule in the coming weeks.

This social gathering served as an emotional reset for a squad that had previously felt invincible. As the team looks to move past their recent setbacks, insiders suggest the atmosphere was focused on collective growth. “It is not about erasing what happened, but about assuming it together,” sources at the club explained to Mundo Deportivo.

Captain Raphinha leads dressing room response

The decision to host a barbecue was not a directive from the board, but rather a player-led initiative designed to keep the group focused. Captain Raphinha, alongside Rodri, was instrumental in organising the event, insisting that the squad stay within the club facilities to maintain a private environment. The meal lasted approximately ninety minutes, providing a relaxed space for the players to communicate without the pressure of tactical drills or matchday intensity.

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Flick has consistently championed the idea that the strength of this Barcelona squad lies in its familial bond. The German tactician has often remarked that the dressing room operates as a family unit, making no distinction between established starters and those with supporting roles.

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Defensive injury crisis tests Flick's resolve

While the barbecue addressed the emotional state of the squad, Flick still faces significant tactical hurdles due to a growing injury list. The defensive department has been hit particularly hard, leaving the manager with limited options as he prepares for the next phase of the season. Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen remain unavailable as they continue their respective recoveries, while Jules Kounde is facing a race against time to be fit for the upcoming matches.

The pressure is mounting in the league table as Barcelona’s rivals begin to close the gap. Atletico Madrid have moved within two points of the leaders, while Madrid are now just three points behind. Flick must now find a way to patch up his backline and ensure the team does not drop more points during this vulnerable period. Stumbling now is not an option if they wish to maintain their lead at the top of the standings.

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Crucial fixtures await at Camp Nou

The immediate challenge for Barcelona involves three high-pressure matches before the next international break begins. They will host Alaves at the Camp Nou on October 31, followed by a home clash against Unai Emery's Aston Villa in European competition on November 3. The final test of this block will be a difficult trip to the Metropolitano to face Atletico on November 8, a game that could have massive implications for the title race.

After starting the campaign with eleven consecutive victories, Flick is demanding that his players return to the compact, relentless style of play that defined their early-season form. The manager was reportedly frustrated by recent lapses in concentration and is eager for the team to rediscover their identity.