Hanami at the Allianz Stadium: Juventus turns pink to combine history, fashion & new forms of communication

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Hanami - the Japanese tradition of losing oneself in the beauty of cherry blossoms moves to Turin. However, these aren't flowers, but the new Juventus away shirts.

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The visual impact has been striking right from the first home matches of the season: the stands are coloured pink, interrupting the traditional chromatic dominance of black and white. And, in this case, you don't need sales figures or market research to understand how much the kit created by adidas has captured the hearts of the fans. You just need to look around.

What started as a second shirt has become an increasingly recognisable presence in the stands, a choice that tells an interesting story about the relationship between the supporters, the club's history, and contemporary aesthetics.

The pink of the origins and the power of aesthetics

Why is this shirt so popular? The most immediate answer is also the simplest: because it is beautiful. The soft pink, the contrasting black details, the tone-on-tone zebra pattern, and the return of the adidas Trefoil logo create a particularly successful combination. A balance between vintage and contemporary makes the kit recognisable without weighing it down. Stopping at the aesthetics, however, would only tell half the story.

Before becoming the Bianconeri (black and whites), Juventus were actually pink. This was the colour worn in the early years of the club founded in 1897, before the Notts County stripes arrived from England in 1903, destined to become one of the most recognisable symbols in world football.

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Pink, therefore, does not represent a deviation from tradition, but a return to origins. And it is precisely this combination that gives the project its strength: an aesthetically appealing product that, at the same time, allows fans to wear a piece of their own history. The result is a shirt that works on two levels: the emotional level of belonging and the more immediate level of personal taste.

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Three shirts, three languages to tell the Juventus story

The success of the away kit is part of a broader strategy, through which Juventus and adidas have built three different interpretations of the Bianconeri identity for the 2026-27 season. The home shirt works on a continuity level, reinterpreting the classic vertical stripes through clean geometry, the return of the polo collar, and subtle gold details. An elegant image, deeply tied to the club's tradition.

The second shirt, on the other hand, revives an identity that predates the black-and-white and transforms it into a contemporary object capable of engaging with the fashion world. The third kit chooses yet another direction: black and gold, tone-on-tone flame graphics, and nods to the Y2K aesthetic of the early 2000s. The reference is to the very meaning of the name Juventus - youth - and the manifesto We Are Youth. Since 1897. Three proposals with different personalities, held together by a common principle: using the club's historical heritage, not as a static element, but as material to be reinterpreted through new languages.

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From the pitch to social media & when leaks become a story

It's not just the product that changes, but also the way it is told. To accompany the launches of the new kits, Juventus and adidas chose to turn what is normally a problem for clubs and technical sponsors - unofficial kit leaks - into a narrative tool.

The leaks became clues in a collective investigation, entrusted to a campaign capable of mixing football, entertainment, and digital culture. Luciano Spalletti and Gianluca Gazzoli were brought in as investigators, whilst the appearances of the new kits fuelled the narrative through episodes set in very different contexts.

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From the presence of wrestler Je'Von Evans in the WWE ring wearing the pink shirt, to Kenan Yildiz's social media teasers for the third kit, all the way to the involvement of Alessandro Del Piero and British creator Ben Black in Perth.

It is a strategy that attempted to move beyond the traditional official presentation mechanism, transforming the public from simple recipients of the communication into active participants in the story. The shirt is not just shown: it becomes an object to be discovered, recognised, and discussed.

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The debut of the away kit in Hong Kong also followed this logic. For the friendly against Chelsea, Juventus and adidas created a special personalisation, featuring names in Chinese characters and neon pink numbers inspired by the city's historic neon signs. A way to connect the product to the cultural identity of the place, whilst simultaneously strengthening the relationship with the Asian fan community. On the same occasion, the partnership with Ganten was also highlighted through a dedicated patch on the sleeve.

From Marchisio to Milan's artists: the shirt enters lifestyle

There is, however, a further step, perhaps the one that best clarifies the potential of the pink shirt. Its ability to step outside the strictly footballing perimeter and become a garment to be worn in everyday life, without necessarily giving up its sporting identity.

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This is the concept behind the visual project that Juventus and adidas developed involving several key figures from the Milanese creative scene. In front of photographer Antonio De Masi's lens were Claudio Marchisio, a figure deeply tied to Juventus history but who has also long been recognisable for his off-pitch style; the artist Greg Goya; Carlotta Bertotti, a leading figure in the fashion and lifestyle world; the designer Claudia Arcangeli; the stylist Gaia Dall'Orto; and the photographer Mattia Zoppellaro.

Six different personalities, united by their connection to Juventus and their contribution to the contemporary Milanese cultural scene. A city that was reaffirming itself as the fashion capital of the world during Milan Fashion Week 2026. In the images, they move through the city wearing the away kit with ease, just like any other item in their wardrobe. And this is exactly the point: the football shirt stops being exclusively a fan's uniform and becomes part of a broader language, made up of personal style, creativity, and the expression of one's own identity.

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The pink shirt even wins over an Inter fan: the Cattelan case

There is a particularly curious episode that helps to understand how far the aesthetic appeal can go beyond traditional footballing loyalties. The pink Juventus shirt also appeared on Alessandro Cattelan during an episode of Supernova, his podcast. A detail that is anything but trivial, considering the presenter's declared allegiance to Inter Milan.

It is not necessary to attribute footballing meanings to that choice - on the contrary, its value lies precisely in the opposite. The shirt manages to be appreciated even outside of fandom, becoming an object capable of transcending, at least in terms of style, even a historic rivalry. It is the meeting point between football and lifestyle, a dimension in which a kit can be desirable regardless of the team it represents.

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And this is perhaps one of the most interesting achievements of the entire operation: managing to speak simultaneously to those who look for a symbol of belonging in the shirt and those who, instead, primarily recognise a garment with a strong aesthetic impact.

The colour of a story that continues

In the end, the circle closes right where it began, in the stands of the Allianz Stadium. The pink spreading among the fans tells the story of a successful project in which product, history, and communication seem to have met in just the right place. Juventus has reclaimed a colour belonging to its origins, and adidas has given it a form capable of engaging with the present. The launch campaigns then helped to build an imagery around it that moves between the pitch, social media, cities, and contemporary culture.

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But the most obvious result remains the spontaneous one, visible at every home game. Because a campaign can suggest a story, whereas it is the people who decide whether to make it their own. And this year, at the Allianz Stadium, the story of Juventus is blooming in pink once again.