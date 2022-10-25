Haller returns to training with former club Ajax three months after testicular cancer diagnosis

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder confirmed former striker Haller is back training with the club, just three months after his testicular cancer diagnosis.

Haller left Ajax for Dortmund in July

Striker diagnosed with testicular cancer

Haller back training with Ajax as part of recovery

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of his side's Champions League clash against Liverpool on Wednesday, the Ajax boss confirmed that Haller had resumed training with his former club. Schreuder explained that the striker had previously been in contact, given that the Ivorian was rehabilitating in the area.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He asked us if he could come and train because he was rehabilitating here," Schreuder revealed in his press conference. "Then it is of course wonderful that he can be there for a while. He was able to train on a different pitch to help his recovery."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haller's recovery is impressive given his diagnosis just three months ago. The 28-year-old left Amsterdam following an impressive 2021/22 season in which he scored 34 goals for Ajax, signing for Borussia Dortmund in July for a £31 million fee. However, upon feeling unwell in the club's pre-season tour of Switzerland, tests revealed that Haller had a malignant tumour.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Divulgação / Uefa

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR AJAX? While Haller trains separately with the club as part of his recovery, Ajax turn their attentions to the Champions League. They host Liverpool on Wednesday, needing a win to be mathematically in with a chance of group qualification, although the odds looked stacked against them.