Haaland 'still not at his best' despite another brace for Man City, insists Guardiola

Pep Guardiola insists Erling Haaland is "still not at his best" despite scoring another brace for Manchester City in the Premier League against Leeds.

Haaland scored a brace against Leeds

Helped City bag a 3-1 win

Guardiola thinks he will get better

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian continued to fire on all cylinders in front of goal with a brace to help Manchester City cruise to a 3-1 victory at Leeds on Wednesday. He struck twice in the second half after Rodri gave the Cityzens the lead late in first-half stoppage time. He has now scored 20 Premier League goals in just 14 appearances, the fastest player to reach that mark in the history of the competition. However, Guardiola believes that Haaland can still get better as he is gradually getting back to top form after suffering a foot injury during the goalless Champions League draw against Borussia Dortmund in October.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I think he is still not at his best because of the injury, to move his huge body is not easy for him but as much as he can play, minutes will be better,” The City boss said after the game.

“I had the feeling he is not at his best. It is a matter of time. [He is] always an incredible threat for the opponent. The numbers are unbelievable but I have the feeling he is not just coming here for the numbers, he wants to win it. Still there are 70 points to play for.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jesse Marsch, the Leeds manager and Haaland's former coach at RB Salzburg, also hailed the striker and says he deserves all of the success he has enjoyed in England so far. "I am just really happy for him. In some ways watching him score is painful, I want him in a different kit," said the American coach. "But when you know some of these young men, and you see their qualities as people, you want them to do their best, just not against your team. But my gosh, I am happy for him, he is such a great person."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The Norway international will look to add to his goals tally when City face Everton on Saturday at the Eithad Stadium.