‘Haaland is attractive for any club’ – Real Madrid links for Borussia Dortmund striker no surprise to Karanka

The former Blancos player and coach forms part of a growing fan base when it comes to a Norwegian youngster shining in German football

Erling Haaland “is attractive for any club”, admits Aitor Karanka, with the former player and coach not surprised to see the exciting striker sparking talk of interest from Santiago Bernabeu.

The Norwegian youngster only secured a switch to during the winter transfer window. His exploits at Red Bull Salzburg had brought him onto the radar of leading sides across Europe, with a bright start to life at Dortmund seeing him reach the 40-goal mark for 2019-20.

The 19-year-old is now said to be a top target for Real, with the Blancos forever in the market for the very best proven and potential talent. Haaland ticks both of those boxes and could go on to become another ‘Galactico’ in the Spanish capital.

Madrid are, however, not the only side keeping a close eye on his development, with a scramble likely to be sparked if another exit door were to open.

Karanka admits that Haaland would be an attractive option for any team looking to bring added firepower into their respective ranks, with his former employers at the Bernabeu falling into that category.

He told EFE of Haaland: “He is a young striker and he scores goals. It is clear that he has everything and even more at Borussia Dortmund.

“He is no longer a player who comes from playing in a minor league. He arrived at Dortmund and scored important goals, both in the league and the , and I think what makes him even more attractive is his price tag.

“I think that any big club is eager to bring in players who score goals. When there is a young player, with goals and at that price, which I think is not very high either, he is attractive for any club.”

Dortmund required just €20 million (£17m/$22m) to land Haaland in January, with a relatively low release clause triggered in his contract at Salzburg.

His reputation and price tag has continued to rise since then and while Karanka feels that he could be acquired in another bargain agreement, Dortmund – who have made it clear that they have no intention of sanctioning a sale – can be expected to demand big money for a prized asset.