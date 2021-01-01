'Haaland is just outstanding' - Terzic delighted with Dortmund ace after Champions League heroics

The Norwegian scored both of his side's goals on Tuesday as they saw off Sevilla in a close-fought round of 16 tie

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic was overjoyed with Erling Haaland's contribution after the Norwegian sent his side into the Champions League quarter-finals at the expense of Sevilla.

Haaland netted both of his side's goals on Tuesday in the 2-2 draw, which meant Dortmund progressed 5-4 on aggregate.

His personal tally for the 2020-21 Champions League now stands at 10, four more than any other player involved in the competition this season.

What was said?

"It's been turbulent. We are just happy. It feels really cool," Terzic told reporters after the final whistle. "It's not a matter of course for us to get this far. Now to be among the best eight in Europe makes us very happy. Erling Haaland is just outstanding."

Despite his disappointment, Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui joined his rival in praising Haaland, while pointing out that the Spanish side should be proud of their efforts.

“It wasn’t just dominance,” the ex-Spain and Real Madrid coach said. “We didn’t allow a team with spectacular players to play, they barely left their half, but they have a lot of individual quality and they showed it, and it wasn’t easy to deal with that.

"Haaland? Yes, he’s one of the best players in the world and he’s punished us. We rowed hard to die on the shore at the end. We wanted to get through, and I think we deserved to. We played a great game.”

Article continues below

The bigger picture

Dortmund's Champions League exploits come as a welcome diversion from their toils in the Bundesliga. A string of poor results led to the dismissal of Lucien Favre at the start of 2021, with Terzic appointed on an interim basis until the end of the season.

They currently lie sixth in the German top flight, four points shy of Champions League qualification, but with Haaland on top form nobody will dare write off their chances either at home or in Europe.

Further reading