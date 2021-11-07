'It could have been 3-0 or 4-0' - Gundogan says Man Utd got off lightly and Man City found derby 'enjoyable'

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes rivals Manchester United got lucky in Saturday’s derby as his side could have been “3-0 or 4-0” ahead at half-time, such was their dominance.

Eric Bailly’s own goal and a Bernardo Silva strike shortly before the break were enough to earn City all three points at Old Trafford.

However the scoreline was not an accurate reflection of the game as Pep Guardiola’s side were utterly dominant, with a combination of poor finishing, good goalkeeping and bad luck preventing them from adding to their goal tally.

What was said

Reflecting on the victory, Germany international Gundogan said: “It was really fun, quite enjoyable. It was a great first half where we could have scored more goals. It could have been 3-0 or 4-0 at half-time. Their keeper made some incredible saves.

“The second half was about staying patient, keeping the ball, keeping possession, passing the ball, getting into a certain rhythm and not giving them any chances. I don’t remember that they had any chances in the second half.”

'As dominant as the 6-1'

Former City defender Joleon Lescott believes their dominance on Saturday was just as impressive as the famous 6-1 victory at Old Trafford a decade ago, a result that many believed signalled the shift in the balance of power in Manchester.

What made the performance all the more impressive was that Guardiola chose not make any substitutions, with City dominating right until the final whistle.

“Credit goes to City, the score-line wasn’t as impressive as the 6-1 but the performance was equally as controlling," Lescott told City's website.

“I don’t know if Pep didn’t realise (he made no substitutions) or it was intentional (but) this was a derby, you expect there to be changes, before you go out the manager normally says ‘run your hearts out and on 70 minutes I’ll change you’, but the fact that the lads could’ve played another extra time and still been passing it around is just crazy.”

The bigger picture

Manchester City have now won eight Premier League matches at Old Trafford, more than any other side, and this will surely go down as one of their most comfortable.

Guardiola’s side barely had to break a sweat in the second half as they coasted to victory, enjoying 67% percent possession and having 16 shots at goal to United’s five.

The win moves City to within three points of Premier League leaders Chelsea, who could only draw at home to Burnley.

