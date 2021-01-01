Gundogan: I could spend rest of my career at Man City

The 30-year-old is contracted to the Premier League side until 2023 but he is open to seeing out the rest of his playing days at the club

Ilkay Gundogan says he could spend the rest of his career at Manchester City.

The midfielder has been a crucial player for Pep Guardiola's side this season and is having his most productive spell since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

Gundogan, 30, has scored 13 goals in 25 appearances in 2020-21 to help lead City to the top of the table amid a 16-game winning run.

What did Gundogan say?

"I must honestly say that I can imagine that happening," he told Sky Sport in Germany regarding whether he could see out the remainder of his playing days at City.

"The way they work here, not only athletically but also in all areas around it, is something I have never seen before in my career. I feel like the club is more than just the football itself and it's just a nice feeling to be a part of this family."

He continued: "I think that in my career I have had phases in the past where I was playing just as well. The way I played football. Of course, what is added this season are the goals. The numbers are much better, that's why it stands out even more at the moment.

"But that's also because I play a more attacking role. I have more freedom when it comes to attacking the opposing goal. But also the hard work I do. I try to do everything as well as possible and take the best possible care of myself."

Are Man City title favourites?

City beat Tottenham 3-0 on Saturday to protect their lead in pole position, while reigning champions Liverpool fell further behind with a 3-1 loss to Leicester.

Gundogan is confident his side can win back the Premier League crown, but insists his side must be at their best.

"If we continue to play like this, I will see ourselves as the favourites for the title. But it takes a lot of work from every player. Individually and as a team," he said.

"We know what we have achieved in the last few weeks and what kind of responsibility that entails. We have to face the responsibility because we want to become champions in the end."

