Guardiola says Man City will not buy Silva replacement

The Spanish midfielder, known as El Mago, will leave at the end of the year but the Catalan boss thinks the club has replacements already

David Silva may be leaving at the end of the season, but manager Pep Guardiola says the club will not take to the market to replace the man some see as the club’s best ever player.

The 33-year-old has said this year will be his last for the defending Premier League champions, but the Catalan coach believes his side have other priorities in the market over the summer.

Guardiola says the existing stable of creative midfielders at the club are ample replacement, and implied there are other positions that need attention.

“I don't think we're going to do anything in this position, I don't think we will sign anyone,” he said.

“Maybe I will change my mind, it depends on the next six months, but I have other priorities and I don't think I'm going to buy because I have enough.

“Bernardo [Silva] can play there, Phil [Foden] is there, we have [Ilkay] Gundogan, we have Kevin [De Bruyne] so I don't think we will do anything in this position.

“That is my thought today, we will see at the end of the season.”

Gareth Southgate will be happy to see highly rated Foden mentioned in that list, as he's felt unable to pick the precocious teen due to lack of game time.

Guardiola has not tried to dissuade Silva from leaving, a situation that didn’t apply to City's last big-name departure, Vincent Kompany.

“I think when these kind of guys take this decision the decision is taken,” the Catalan added. “I tried to convince Vincent a lot to stay one more year with us - a lot.

“In the last weeks, I said, 'no, no, no you are not going to leave me' but he left me. When these guys take the decision it is taken.”

Silva has already made over 400 appearances for the Etihad club, scoring 74 times and providing 136 assists.

He has won four Premier Leagues, two FA Cups and four League Cups while in Manchester, but a has eluded him, and the club in an unprecedented era of success.