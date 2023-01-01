Guardiola issued Haaland with red card warning after Man City star's rash tackle on Mykolenko

Pep Guardiola issued a warning to Erling Haaland after seeing the Manchester City striker escape a red card for a rash tackle on Vitalii Mykolenko.

Guardiola warns Haaland

Booked for challenge on Mykolenko

Broke another Premier League record

WHAT HAPPENED? After handing his team the lead in the 24th minute against Everton, Haaland received a yellow card for a wild challenge on Mykolenko. The Norwegian took out the left back from behind and was perhaps lucky not to be sent off, with Guardiola pulling him up on his conduct at the half-time interval. The City boss was pleased with Haaland's second-half reaction, despite the fact his side were eventually held to a 1-1 draw by the Toffees.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking about the tackle after the match, Guardiola told reporters: "I will talk with Haaland about that. It was a yellow card, definitely. With the yellow for Erling I said be careful because it can be dangerous. We cannot play 10 v 11. He was a little bit angry after what happened in the first action with his ankle. He reacted well and we did a good game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland, who has broken multiple records in the Premier League since joining City in the summer, has now scored more goals than any other player before the turn of the year in a single English top-flight season (21). He has vowed to deliver even more for his club in 2023.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Guardiola's men will hope to get back to winning ways on Thursday when they take on Chelsea in a crucial Premier League clash.