'Greenwood would play football with his mates if we had a day off!' - Man Utd striker not at risk of burnout, says Solskjaer

The Red Devils boss has no plans to rest the teenager after seeing him hit three goals in three successive starts

Mason Greenwood is not at risk of burnout, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who says the striker "would probably go and play football with his mates" if he was given a day off.

Greenwood has enjoyed a prominent role in Solskjaer's squad since the resumption of the Premier League season last month, featuring in all six of the Red Devils' fixtures.

The 18-year-old has started on four occassions, including United's recent wins over , Bournemouth and , forming one-third of a deadly trident alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

The Under-21 international netted his 16th goal of the season in the 3-0 victory at Villa Park on Thursday, becoming only the second teenager to score in three consecutive outings for the Red Devils after club legend Wayne Rooney.

Solskjaer doesn't think he is overexerting Greenwood at this early stage of his career, but is aware that his development must be managed carefully if he is to go on and achieve his full potential.

The United boss told a press conference ahead of a meeting with at Old Trafford on Sunday: "At that age, he has so much energy, he has no fear, you just want to play football. If we had a day off he'd probably go and play football with his mates.

"I'm not worried about Mason this season, of course, we have to look after him over his career.

"He is a fantastic boy to work with and he just loves playing. He is getting rewards for his hard work."

United were tipped to send Greenwood out on loan last summer, but Solskjaer insists he always had a key role in mind for the young forward, and has not been surprised by his impressive contribution over the course of the 2019-20 campaign.

"We know what he is capable of and always trusted him to be a part of this squad and chip in with goals," The Norwegian head coach added.

"We see it everyday. He is just a natural footballer. The club know what they are doing with the education of players."

After their clash with the Saints, the Red Devils will start preparing for a trip to on July 16, which comes three days before they take on in the semi-finals of the .