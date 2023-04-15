'I have to say thanks' - Roberto De Zerbi trolls Chelsea and Graham Potter after Brighton defeat Blues

Roberto De Zerbi thanked former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter for building a strong team as the Seagulls beat the Blues on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Brighton ran out 2-1 winners against the Stamford Bridge side, who hired Potter away from Brighton in an expensive deal only to sack him before the end of the campaign. De Zerbi, meanwhile, has found success with the Seagulls since replacing Potter at the Amex Stadium.

It seems unlikely that De Zerbi's post-match comments were unintentional; the victory comes a week after he clashed with Tottenham's Cristian Stellini, who suggested that the Italian was thriving at Brighton because of the foundation Potter built before he left for Chelsea. De Zerbi has now taken a moment to thank his predecessor himself while driving Brighton further ahead of Chelsea in the table.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have to say thanks to Graham Potter because I found a very great and strong team and I am now trying to give my idea," he said.

He added to BBC Sport: "It's an amazing day for us. The result, the performance. This game gives more energy, more confidence, more enthusiasm to finish the season in the best way. Now we have to prepare for the semi-final. We'd like to play the final. To do that we'll have to win."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are now on a six-game run without a win and sit 11th in the Premier League, while Brighton have lost just once in their last nine games and are seventh in the table.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea return to Champions League action when they take on Real Madrid on Tuesday, while Brighton will face Manchester United in the FA Cup next Sunday.