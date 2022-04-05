'No such thing' - Turkish club Goztepe deny Abramovich takeover talk

The deputy chairman of Turkish side Goztepe has denied reports Roman Abramovich has taken over the Super Lig club.

Reports in the Turkish media suggested Abramovich, who is in the process of seeling Chelsea, had reached an agreement with the club’s hierarchy and an announcement was expected by the end of the week.

However, Talat Papatya has poured cold water on the speculation, denying talks have taken place.

What was said?

Papatya told DHA: "Abramovich did not reach out and talk to anyone to take over the club. No such thing.

“We read in the media that Abramovich took over the club. It doesn't matter. We will make the necessary announcement when the talks on these issues reach a certain maturity.”

The bigger picture

Though these latest rumours have been denied, Abramovich could be in the market for a new club in the coming weeks.

The Russian put Chelsea up for sale last month before being sanctioned by the UK government following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Raine Group, which is facilitating the sale, has drawn up a shortlist and hopes to inform the UK government of its preferred bid by April 18.

