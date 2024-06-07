How to watch today's Gold Coast Titans vs South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Gold Coast and South Sydney will lock horns in what seems to be a close encounter at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday afternoon in NRL Round 14 action.
The Titans got back to winning ways in their most recent outing prior to their Round 13 bye against the Brisbane Broncos by two points in arguably the best game of the season. However, their inconsistent nature has left to be desired for as they are down in 14th after losing their opening six games of the season.
Elsewhere, the Rabbitohs also utilised the comfort of a week off last week and it was well-earned after they thrashed the Parramatta Eels by 16 points in Round 12 to secure just their second victory of the campaign and their biggest score of the campaign.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gold Coast Titans vs South Sydney Rabbitohs in the NRL, plus plenty more.
Titans vs Rabbitohs date and start time
|Date
|Saturday, June 8, 2024
|Start time
|3:00 p.m. AEST/ 2:30 p.m. ACST/ 1:00 p.m. AWST
|Venue
|Cbus Super Stadium
|Location
|Robina, Australia
|Referee
|Chris Sutton
Titans vs Rabbitohs Lions team news
Gold Coast Titans
The Titans will have three key players returning: Kieran Foran, Philip Sami, and Jojo Fifita. Jayden Campbell is also listed in the reserves as he recovers from a knee injury.
Mo Fotuaika is expected to return from Origin but will need to pass a fitness test after Wednesday's clash.
Here's the Titans' full team list for Round 14:
|Position
|Player(s)
|FULLBACK
|Keano Kini
|WINGER
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Jojo Fifita
|CENTRE
|Brian Kelly, Phillip Sami
|FIVE-EIGHTH
|Chris Randall
|HALFBACK
|Kieran Foran (Captain)
|PROP
|Moeaki Fotuaika, Josiah Pahulu
|HOOKER
|Sam Verrills
|2ND ROW
|David Fifita, Beau Fermor
|LOCK
|Klese Haas
|INTERCHANGE
|Isaac Liu, Keenan Palasia, Erin Clark, Jacob Alick-Wiencke
|RESERVES
|Joe Stimson, Jayden Campbell, Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, Tanah Boyd, Jaylan De Groot
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Cody Walker returns from a calf injury, providing a huge boost for the Rabbitohs. He will join Jack Wighton in the halves, with Dion Teaupa moving up to 18th man. Richie Kennar (knee) returns to centre, while Michael Chee Kam moves to the back row.
Below is the Rabbitohs' full team list for Round 14:
|Position
|Players
|FULLBACK
|Latrell Mitchell
|WINGER
|Alex Johnston, Jacob Gagai
|CENTRE
|Taane Milne, Richard Kennar
|FIVE-EIGHTH
|Jack Wighton
|HALFBACK
|Cody Walker (Captain)
|PROP
|Davvy Moale, Sean Keppie
|HOOKER
|Damien Cook
|2ND ROW
|Michael Chee Kam, Jai Arrow
|LOCK
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|INTERCHANGE
|Peter Mamouzelos, Tallis Duncan, Siliva Havili, Thomas Burgess
|RESERVES
|Dion Teaupa, Liam Le Blanc, Adam Christensen, Leon Te Hau, Bayleigh Bentley-Hape
Gold Coast Titans vs South Sydney Rabbitohs Recent Form
Titans: WLWLW
|Round
|Result
|R12
|Broncos 34-36 Titans
|R11
|Titans 24-28 Knights
|R10
|Titans 20-18 Cowboys
|R9
|Titans 20-22 Storm
|R8
|Warriors 24-27 Titans
Rabbitohs: LLLLW
|Round
|Result
|R12
|Rabbitohs 42-26 Eels
|R11
|Rabbitohs 22-28 Cowboys
|R10
|Dragons 28-14 Rabbitohs
|R9
|Rabbitohs 12-42 Panthers
|R8
|Storm 54-20 Rabbitohs
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Result
|03/06/23
|Titans 28-46 Rabbitohs
|11/06/22
|Titans 16-30 Rabbitohs
|14/08/21
|Rabbitohs 36-6 Titans
|23/04/21
|Titans 30-40 Rabbitohs
|13/06/20
|Rabbitohs 32-12 Titans