How to watch today's Gold Coast Titans vs South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Titans versus Rabbitohs NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Gold Coast and South Sydney will lock horns in what seems to be a close encounter at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday afternoon in NRL Round 14 action.

The Titans got back to winning ways in their most recent outing prior to their Round 13 bye against the Brisbane Broncos by two points in arguably the best game of the season. However, their inconsistent nature has left to be desired for as they are down in 14th after losing their opening six games of the season.

Elsewhere, the Rabbitohs also utilised the comfort of a week off last week and it was well-earned after they thrashed the Parramatta Eels by 16 points in Round 12 to secure just their second victory of the campaign and their biggest score of the campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gold Coast Titans vs South Sydney Rabbitohs in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Titans vs Rabbitohs date and start time

Date Saturday, June 8, 2024 Start time 3:00 p.m. AEST/ 2:30 p.m. ACST/ 1:00 p.m. AWST Venue Cbus Super Stadium Location Robina, Australia Referee Chris Sutton

How to watch Titans vs Rabbitohs on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Gold Coast Titans vs South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Titans vs Rabbitohs game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Titans vs Rabbitohs Lions team news

Gold Coast Titans

The Titans will have three key players returning: Kieran Foran, Philip Sami, and Jojo Fifita. Jayden Campbell is also listed in the reserves as he recovers from a knee injury.

Mo Fotuaika is expected to return from Origin but will need to pass a fitness test after Wednesday's clash.

Here's the Titans' full team list for Round 14:

Position Player(s) FULLBACK Keano Kini WINGER Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Jojo Fifita CENTRE Brian Kelly, Phillip Sami FIVE-EIGHTH Chris Randall HALFBACK Kieran Foran (Captain) PROP Moeaki Fotuaika, Josiah Pahulu HOOKER Sam Verrills 2ND ROW David Fifita, Beau Fermor LOCK Klese Haas INTERCHANGE Isaac Liu, Keenan Palasia, Erin Clark, Jacob Alick-Wiencke RESERVES Joe Stimson, Jayden Campbell, Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, Tanah Boyd, Jaylan De Groot

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Cody Walker returns from a calf injury, providing a huge boost for the Rabbitohs. He will join Jack Wighton in the halves, with Dion Teaupa moving up to 18th man. Richie Kennar (knee) returns to centre, while Michael Chee Kam moves to the back row.

Below is the Rabbitohs' full team list for Round 14:

Position Players FULLBACK Latrell Mitchell WINGER Alex Johnston, Jacob Gagai CENTRE Taane Milne, Richard Kennar FIVE-EIGHTH Jack Wighton HALFBACK Cody Walker (Captain) PROP Davvy Moale, Sean Keppie HOOKER Damien Cook 2ND ROW Michael Chee Kam, Jai Arrow LOCK Keaon Koloamatangi INTERCHANGE Peter Mamouzelos, Tallis Duncan, Siliva Havili, Thomas Burgess RESERVES Dion Teaupa, Liam Le Blanc, Adam Christensen, Leon Te Hau, Bayleigh Bentley-Hape

Gold Coast Titans vs South Sydney Rabbitohs Recent Form

Titans: WLWLW

Round Result R12 Broncos 34-36 Titans R11 Titans 24-28 Knights R10 Titans 20-18 Cowboys R9 Titans 20-22 Storm R8 Warriors 24-27 Titans

Rabbitohs: LLLLW

Round Result R12 Rabbitohs 42-26 Eels R11 Rabbitohs 22-28 Cowboys R10 Dragons 28-14 Rabbitohs R9 Rabbitohs 12-42 Panthers R8 Storm 54-20 Rabbitohs

Head-to-Head Record