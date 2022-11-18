GOAL50 2022: Beth Mead vs Alexia Putellas

Alexia Putellas and Beth Mead finished one and two in the 2022 Ballon d'Or, but who gets your vote in GOAL50?

GOAL50 is back, which means you—the GOAL readers—once again have the chance to decide the best male and female players on the planet, as well as cast your votes in our new World Cup Wonders section.

Beth Mead and Alexia Putellas are two of the hot favourites to come out on top when all of the GOAL50 votes are counted, with both coming off the back of superb seasons.

However, which of the duo will get your vote in this year’s GOAL50?

Freshly crowned Ballon d’Or winner Putellas might just be the favourite, having got her hands on the most prestigious individual award in the game for the second year running.

It’s an unprecedented feat, with no one having retained the women’s Ballon d’Or since its introduction in 2018.

It was just reward for a sensational campaign in which Putellas captained Barcelona to a domestic treble, contributing 33 goals and assists as the Blaugrana finished 24 points clear at the top of the pile.

In Europe, she was imperious, netting 11 goals in 10 Champions League games to win the tournament’s Golden Boot, with the last of these coming in Barca’s 3-1 final defeat by Lyon.

She has been Spain’s talisman as they’ve pulled through a difficult 2022, with Putellas’s own dreams of starring at Euro 2022 ruined by a serious ACL injury on the eve of the tournament.

England’s Beth Mead may have fallen just short in the Ballon d’Or voting, but after a magnificent season, it was clear to see why she pushed Putellas so close.

The 27-year-old was sublime for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League as the Gunners were pipped by Chelsea, registering 14 goals and 19 assists while dovetailing superbly with Vivianne Miedema.

At the Euros, Mead stole the show, scoring six in six to win both the Golden Boot and the Player of the Tournament prizes as the Lionesses conquered the continent for the first time.

She’s coming off the back of the finest season of her career, but will it be enough for her to pip Putellas to top spot in GOAL50?

Voting is open from November 15 until December 18. It couldn't be easier, so get voting!

Remember, it's not our list, it's yours.



