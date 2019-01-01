Gnagnon apolosies for 'odious' tackle on Liverpool's Larouci

The Frenchman sent his countryman off on a stretcher with a red-card challenge and took to social media to apologise after the match

’s Joris Gnagnon has taken to social media to publicly apologise to and Yasser Larouci after his horror tackle sent the teenager off on a stretcher.

The side triumphed over the Anfield outfit on a steamy evening in Boston, with an Alejandro Pozo goal at the end of the 90 minutes proving the difference in a 2-1 friendly.

But main talking point from the contest will not be the late goal, but instead a second-half red card challenge from Gnagnon on Larouci.

The teen was dribbling through the midfield when Gnagnon came up and kicked Larouci’s knee, sending him tumbling to the turf.

A red card was produced immediately, while Larouci remained on the ground for several minutes while he was attended to by medical staff.

Eventually, Larouci was taken off the field on a stretcher and was spotted later on crutches with a knee brace.

And after the match, Gnagnon posted an apology in French on his twitter account, admitting it was an “odious act” and sending his prayers to Larouci.

“I would like to publicly apologise towards the Liverpool club the family of the player and its supporters,” Gnagnon wrote. “This one odious act on my part whatever the reason is not to be seen on a football field. All my prayers are direct towards the player and that family."

Jurgen Klopp was not pleased after the match, but chose to focus on the positive news he had received over Larouci's injury.

“[It’s] much too early in the season to create headlines with saying the things I think about the situation,” Klopp told reporters.

“Let me say how the situation is with Yasser; it looks like he was lucky but, of course, how it always is with these things we have to wait a little bit. He couldn’t keep on playing, so that’s the first not-so-good sign but in the dressing room it was OK, similar how it looks to Harry [Wilson].

“He hit him full throttle and, in that moment, [if it was] a little bit different position where he hit him then it’s done. He rolls… he is a sports boy so that was OK, nothing happened there.

“I don’t know 100 per cent. It looks like he was lucky but I only spoke quickly to the Doc and that’s what he said, but we have to see.”

Liverpool close out their pre-season tour of the United States on Wednesday against CP at Yankee Stadium in New York.