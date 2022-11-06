Olivier Giroud had a roller coaster few minutes as he scored the winning goal for AC Milan, before receiving a red card for his celebration.

Giroud scored last-minute winner vs Spezia

Celebrated by taking his top off

Had already been booked & received second yellow

WHAT HAPPENED? With Milan drawing in the dying embers of the game, Giroud stepped up and produced the goods once again. The Frenchman scored an outrageous volley and duly celebrated by whipping his top off, only to forget he had already been booked. The referee handed the striker a second yellow card and his marching orders, dampening what was an incredible moment for the Italian giants.

WHAT HE SAID: The Frenchman admitted he forgot he had already received a yellow card prior to his goal. He told Sky Italia after the game: “It’s a very nice goal, a nice pass from Sandro [Tonali]. We wanted to win this match, we stayed energised until the end. It is important that we have 3 more points, but I am angry because I forgot that I was booked.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Giroud's late goal kept Milan within six points of Serie A leaders Napoli after 13 games. The Rossoneri are currently in good form, winning four of their last five league matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR GIROUD? The Frenchman's sending off means he will miss his side's trip to Cremonese in midweek, but he should be back for the team's last game before the World Cup on November 13 against Fiorentina.