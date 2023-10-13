'Gio Reyna has looked sharp' - USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter looking towards future with Borussia Dortmund star

Gregg Berhalter says he's ready to move past any lingering issues with Gio Reyna as he praised the midfielder's work in training this week.

Berhalter on Reyna relationship

Looking to future together

Limited minutes for Germany match

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT are gathered ahead of upcoming friendlies against Germany and Ghana, which serve as the first two matches involving Berhalter and Reyna since their infamous World Cup-related fallout. Since his return this summer, Berhalter has been asked plenty about his relationship with the star midfielder, and that relationship appears to be on the mend as the two have reunited with the USMNT.

Berhalter was asked about that relationship ahead of Saturday's friendly against Germany, and the USMNT boss said he's fully ready to look towards the future.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I know that's going to be on people's mind," Berhalter said. "What I'd say is that we're moving forward. I don't really want to talk too much about the past; I think it's about talking about the future."

"Gio has done a great job this week in training. He looks really sharp and strong. It's about how do we build him up to get the most out of him to return to Dortmund in good shape."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Berhalter has spoken all week about limiting Reyna's minutes, as the young midfielder has featured just once off the bench for Dortmund this season. Because of that, Berhalter says that Reyna will be built up in a way so that he can return to his club in a better place fitness-wise than he was when he arrived.

"We're balancing all of that," Berhalter said. "Our goal, and I said it before camp, is that he leaves this camp in a good spot to go continue his development at Dortmund. That's really important for us. We're aware of of his loading in these last months, we're aware of his gametime in these last months, and, for us, it's similar to [Folarin Balogun] with how we want to put him in a good position so that, when he goes back, he can get on the field make an impact for Dortmund."

It also remains to be seen where Reyna will play, as he could feature as a No. 10 this camp after doing so during the summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? After facing Germany on Saturday, the U.S. will then take on Ghana on Tuesday in their second and final match of the international break.