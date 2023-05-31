German youth player, 15, dies after brawl with Metz academy at tournament in Frankfurt

A 15-year-old German youth player has died in hospital after an alleged assault by an FC Metz academy member at a tournament in Frankfurt.

A 15-year-old boy has died from serious brain injuries after allegedly being assaulted by an FC Metz academy player at a tournament in Frankfurt on Sunday.

The German teenager was representing JFC Berlin and was fatally injured after a brawl broke out following the full-time whistle in their match against the French Ligue 2 club's youth side, according to AFP.

The victim was hit on the head or neck before collapsing and needed resuscitation.

A 16-year-old Metz player suspected of making the fatal blows was arrested and remains in police custody following the incident, although he has not been named.

A Frankfurt police statement read: "After a fight on Sunday… a 15-year-old boy died in hospital of serious brain injuries. In order to clarify the circumstances of [the death of the young German], an autopsy will be performed in the coming days."

The French club said on Tuesday that it was "deeply shocked by this tragedy" and that the suspected attacker "denies having deliberately caused serious bodily harm".

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.