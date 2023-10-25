Gerard Pique backs former Barcelona team-mate to manage Blaugrana one day

Gerard Pique has backed his former Barcelona team-mate Rafael Marquez to manage the Blaugrana's senior team one day.

Pique backs Marquez to manage Barca one day

Marquez currently manages Barcelona B

Barca take on Real Madrid on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Pique, who played alongside the Mexican defender for two seasons (2008 to 2010) at the Catalan club, believes that Marquez possesses the ability to manage a top club like Barcelona someday and hailed his progress as a head coach.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ESPN, Pique said, "Yes, for sure. Rafa is more than ready for a range of things [such as coaching Barcelona] because of the attitude he has, his knowledge of the game and his experience. He's in a learning process as a coach right now and I am sure that in the future we will see him on a bench in La Liga. We will see if that is with Barca or another team, but he's preparing excellently."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 44-year-old joined Barcelona B side as their manager last year and guided the team to the Segunda Division play-offs by finishing fourth in Group 2 in his maiden season in charge.

WHAT NEXT? The Catalan giants will next face arch-rivals Real Madrid in the season's first Clasico on Saturday.