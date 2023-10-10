Will Gavi be fit for El Clasico? Barcelona star picks up injury in Spain training session ahead of Euro 2024 qualifiers

- Gavi picks up injury
- Spain set to monitor his progress
- El Clasico availability in doubt
WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old midfielder sustained the injury during a training session with the Spanish national team along with his teammate Nico Williams, with both players currently being monitored, according to Carrusel Deportivo.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gavi's availability for the upcoming clashes against both Scotland and Norway is currently unknown, with the player facing a race against time for Barcelona's Clasico meeting with Real Madrid on October 28 if the injury is serious.
IN A PHOTO:
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR GAVI? His progress will be closely monitored by the Spanish national team in the coming days, before they make a decision on his availability ahead of the Scotland fixture on Thursday.