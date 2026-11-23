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Gary Neville has backed Arsenal to easily retain the Premier League title following a weekend where their closest rivals dropped crucial points. The former full-back also labelled Manchester United's current situation as "embarrassing" after a heavy defeat to Liverpool left them languishing in the relegation zone.

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Arsenal take control of title race

Arsenal have taken firm control of the Premier League title race. Mikel Arteta's side sit six points clear at the top of the table after a 2-2 draw with Newcastle. The blow of dropping points at St James' Park was softened by their closest rivals stumbling.

Second-placed Brighton suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Hull City, while Manchester City could only manage a 1-1 draw against Fulham. The only traditional heavyweight to gain ground was Liverpool. They secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Manchester United at Anfield.

Neville makes bold Premier League prediction

Neville expects Arsenal to retain the trophy they won last season after a 22-year wait. The pundit believes the Gunners are operating on a completely different level to their rivals.

"Looking at the Premier League top-six right now, Arsenal are clearly the standout team and are going to win the league at a canter," Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast. "But the rest of the usual top five or six teams, it’s not been this bad has it for a long time? They’re really struggling.

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"Liverpool were obviously a bit better today but Chelsea are struggling, Tottenham are struggling. Manchester United are struggling, Manchester City look like they’ve fallen off a cliff right now compared to the standards they set under Pep Guardiola. So it’s a really interesting time where other teams are starting to emerge and it’s becoming a lot more competitive. It’s a very strange league this year."

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United hit a new low

While Arsenal fly high, United have sunk to 19th in the Premier League. The team endured a miserable start under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, falling to a heavy defeat against Liverpool after Leny Yoro received a red card inside ten minutes. Neville delivered a scathing assessment of his former club's current plight.

"I don’t believe they are in a relegation fight," Neville stated. "They are second bottom but I do think they will come out of it and start to move up the table.

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"It’s embarrassing really. It’s really desperate and it’s tiring watching them. This is the worst Manchester United have ever been in 53 years."

What's next?

The Red Devils must quickly find a way to bounce back and climb out of the bottom three. Meanwhile, Arsenal will aim to extend their lead at the summit in their upcoming Premier League fixtures.