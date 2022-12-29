Gakpo signing means nothing for Firmino! - Klopp says big-money transfer shouldn't prevent Brazilian from contract extension

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists that he wants Roberto Firmino's contract talks to go ahead, despite the recent arrival of Cody Gakpo from PSV.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch club confirmed on Boxing Day that Gakpo would join the Reds in a deal worth up to £44m ($53.1m). Liverpool have since announced the 23-year-old as their new No.18, sparking rumours that Roberto Firmino may not renew his contract with the club, which is due to expire at the end of the season. Klopp was quick to quell such notions, though, and insisted that he wants the Brazilian to still be part of his plans.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about the effect of Gakpo's transfer on Firmino's future, the German coach told reporters: "No. No. Not from me, absolutely not. We have talks with Bobby and I can say, from my point of view, I want him, definitely, to stay. There is no impact, if you mean with an impact that Bobby might [be moved on]. You have to ask Bobby about that, but from my point of view, no.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Firmino remained at the club despite the arrival of Darwin Nunez in the summer and has gone on to record an impressive nine goals and four assists across 21 matches in all competitions this season. The 31-year-old is currently nursing a calf problem picked up in training last week, with Klopp confirming his absence until the New Year, which is around the same time that new signing Gakpo will be available for selection.

WHAT NEXT FOR FIRMINO? With Klopp confirming his absence until 2023, Firmino will hope to be back in time to feature for Liverpool's blockbuster Premier League matchup against Chelsea on January 21 at the latest.