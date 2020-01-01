Gabriel Jesus at Man City due to Mancini error, with former boss doing Blues a favour

The Brazilian was wanted by Inter in 2016, but the Nerazzurri saw their coach at that time fail to contact the striker and he headed to England

managed to land Gabriel Jesus after being offered a helping hand by former boss Roberto Mancini, with the Italian tactician unwittingly doing the Blues a favour during his time at .

Back in 2016, a promising Brazilian forward on the books at Palmeiras began to attract interest from a number of clubs in Europe.

It appeared at one stage as though was destined to be his next port of call, with Inter keen on buying into his potential at San Siro.

Mancini was calling the shots for the Nerazzurri at that time and was urged to snap up Jesus before others came calling.

He was told to contact the South American personally, making it clear to a youngster with a big decision on his hands that he was truly wanted in .

But no call was made and Jesus began to explore other options, with a deal eventually done that took him to the Etihad Stadium in January 2017.

Explaining how that move came about, FIFA agent Sabatino Durante told Calciomercato: “He could have gone to Inter, but Mancini didn’t call him. This is why he chose Manchester City.

“He was one of the most promising Palmeiras players. Inter were strongly interested and I told the Nerazzurri to have Mancini call him because he is a very sensitive guy.

“Inter didn’t do it, unlike Manchester City. [Pep] Guardiola called him and convinced him.”

Jesus has gone on to take in 156 appearances for City, registering 71 goals and 20 assists.

He has won two Premier League titles, a couple of Carabao Cups and the FA Cup, but questions have been asked of his future as City begin to piece together plans for life after Sergio Aguero – with the prolific Argentine running down the final year of his contract.

Inter have been mooted as a potential destination once again, but Jesus has been urged to stay at the Etihad and enhance his reputation in English football.

Illustrious countryman Rivaldo has told Betfair: “There are also rumours that Internazionale would try to sign Jesus if they sell Lautaro Martinez to , but if it was me I would prefer to stay at City.

“Additionally, Gabriel Jesus is already settled to English football, to the city of Manchester and is being coached by one of the best, so I believe he should continue at the club as it might be the best option for his career at the moment.”