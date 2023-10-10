'I made it clear that I’d like to play nine' - Gabriel Jesus opens up on playing on the wing for Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus has made his feelings clear on his preferred position at Arsenal after featuring on the wing this season.

Jesus says he prefers striker

Playing on wing for Arsenal

Opens up on flexible role

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian has claimed he arrived in North London from Manchester City thinking he would be used as a striker for the Gunners, but has since accepted a new role within the team, due to the injury problems Arsenal have suffered to kick-start the 2023/24 campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It’s worth pointing out that I’ve been playing a lot of roles at Arsenal," said Jesus.

"Obviously when I chose to move from City to Arsenal, Edu and Arteta spoke to me, and I made it clear that I’d like to play 9."

“That was Arsenal’s idea, for me to play 9, loose. This season has been different, we’ve had injuries and in the last few games I’ve played three up front. For a while, I thought I’d just say I wanted to play 9, but I’m here to help the team."

"I’m blessed by God to have this talent and the versatility to play in all three forward positions. I prefer not to choose.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 26-year-old Brazilian international has featured on both wings as well as through the middle for Mikel Arteta's side, with the club for struggling for numbers after injuries to Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard.

His most recent appearance arrived on the right-wing against his former club Man City, where he played the full 90-minutes during the 1-0 victory, to put them level on points (20) with Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the Premier League table.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR JESUS? The forward is currently away with Brazil on international duty ahead of their clashes against Venezuela and Uruguay in the comings week. Before facing a quick turnaround for the return of domestic action, as Arsenal host Chelsea on October 21.