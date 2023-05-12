FWA Footballer of the Year: Erling Haaland cruises to men’s award after record-breaking season for Man City as Chelsea’s Sam Kerr wins women’s for second season running

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Chelsea forward Sam Kerr have scooped the men and women’s FWA Footballer of the Year awards for 2022-23.

WHAT HAPPENED? Norwegian sensation Haaland has enjoyed a history-making debut season at Manchester City, with the 22-year-old registering 51 goals in all competitions. Of those, 35 have come in the Premier League – a new record for a single top-flight campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kerr, meanwhile, has remained a talismanic presence for Chelsea, with the 20-goal mark reached once again by the iconic Australian as she seeks to help the Blues to another WSL title triumph.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The FWA has said on the organisation’s official website: “Haaland won by a huge margin after his sensational debut season in England, scoring 51 goals so far for Manchester City as they aim for a remarkable treble. For a while he was neck and neck with Bukayo Saka in the voting among our 800 or so members, but eventually won by a landslide.

“Chelsea striker Kerr becomes the first back-to-back winner of the Women’s Footballer of the Year. The Australian polled twice as many votes as Rachel Daly of Aston Villa and England, who edged out Chelsea’s Lauren James (four votes). In total 25 different players got votes in the WFOTY poll.”

DID YOU KNOW? Haaland won the men's award with 82 per cent of the votes - the largest since the Premier League era started.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard came third in the men’s poll, with City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne fourth and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford fifth. Haaland and Kerr will receive their awards at a special Footballer of the Year dinner on May 25 which will mark the 75th anniversary of the first prize being handed out to Sir Stanley Matthews back in 1948.