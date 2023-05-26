Full reasons for Ivan Toney eight-month ban revealed as psychiatrist rules Brentford star has 'gambling addiction' but he did NOT bet on his own team to lose when he was playing

The full reasons for Ivan Toney’s eight-month ban have been revealed, with a psychiatrist ruling that the Brentford striker has a gambling addiction.

The England international striker has been found guilty of breaching FA Rule E8 on 232 occasions between February 2017 and January 2021 - during which time he played for Scunthorpe and Wigan on loan from Newcastle, before joining Brentford permanently in 2020.

Toney will remain out of action until January 16, 2024.

A statement on the Bees’ official website reads: “Brentford FC has received and accepted the written reasons of an independent Regulatory Commission that handed Ivan Toney an eight-month ban from all football and football-related activity after he admitted breaches of FA Rule E8, relating to placing bets on football.

“The judgement has been published on the FA website. Ivan and Brentford FC accept that offences were committed, and sanctions were inevitable.

“The commission noted that none of the charges related to events where Ivan could negatively impact his own team. The detail is included in the written reasons.”