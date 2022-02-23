Mitrovic breaks Championship goals record as Fulham striker nets twice against Peterborough
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has broken the Championship record for most goals in a season with his 32nd strike of the campaign on Wednesday against Peterborough.
Mitrovic passed Ivan Toney after the Brentford forward scored 31 times last year.
Dating back before the second-tier rebrand in 2004-05, no one has reached Mitrovic's tally in the division since Guy Whittingham in 1992-93.