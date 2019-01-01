Fulham ban 'subject' amid reports of Kamara arrest

The French attacker has reportedly been banned from the club after an alleged incident at the Premier League side's training ground

Fulham have confirmed that a 'subject' was arrested and indefinitely banned from all club activities amid reports that Aboubakar Kamara was involved in a bust-up with a member of security.

It is alleged that the French attacker had visited Motspur Park in an effort to discuss his future at the club with chief executive Alistair Mackintosh, but became violent when a meeting was denied.

A police statement, as per The Guardian, read: "One man, in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of ABH (actual bodily harm) and criminal damage. He has been taken into custody in a south London police station. Inquiries continue.”

A statement from the Cottagers confirmed the incident at Motspur Park on Monday but did not disclose the identity of the person arrested.

"The club is grateful for the swift attention and action by the Metropolitan Police immediately following our reporting of the incident on Monday," the club said.

"The subject who was arrested is banned indefinitely from Motspur Park and all club activities.

"We will refrain from further comment but will stress that we will fully cooperate with any new or continuing investigation or legal proceeding in the name of providing everyone a secure and safe working environment."

Kamara had previously been forced to train with Fulham's Under-23s after two recent incidents saw him dropped from the senior playing group.

It was only last month Kamara made headlines in the match against Huddersfield after grabbing the ball off the team's designated penalty taker Aleksandar Mitrovic and subsequently missing the spot kick.

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri was unhappy after the incident, claiming he wanted to 'kill' the Frenchman for disobeying his orders.

However the Italian coach forgave Kamara after he apologised to the squad and included him as a substitute for their next Premier League match against Arsenal.

Kamara joined Fulham in 2017 after making the move from French club Amiens.

Recent reports have linked him with a transfer to Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor after he was left out of Fulham squad for their recent league games against Burnley and Tottenham.