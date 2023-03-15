Frustrated Harry Winks points finger at Tottenham & Antonio Conte as he claims NO ONE has contacted him during Sampdoria loan

Harry Winks has claimed he has not been contacted by anyone at Tottenham, including Antonio Conte, since leaving on loan for Sampdoria.

WHAT HAPPENED? What looked like the ideal loan move for Harry Winks had turned into a nightmare for the first half of the 2022-23 season, with an ankle injury keeping him on the sidelines. But the Englishman has since managed to make his mark at Sampdoria as they fight to stay in Serie A, and has spoken about life in Italy - particularly his lack of contact with parent club Tottenham.

WHAT THEY SAID: In an exclusive interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Winks admitted he has not heard from Spurs: "No one from Tottenham has contacted me, not even the coach. I was and remain totally focused on Sampdoria."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 27-year-old finally made his Serie A debut back in January and has since become a regular in the Sampdoria side, playing 90 minutes of every league game since that point, and admitted he feels "indebted" to the club for their support.

Largely surplus to requirements at Spurs after being with the club since he was five years old, it is believed Samp have an option to purchase Winks, but any permanent deal could hinge on their survival. Commenting on his future, Winks said: "I have a loan contract until June, I'm satisfied with this experience, I don't know what my future will be after June and I don't even think about it now."

WHAT NEXT? Winks has a contract with Tottenham through to 2024 and will return to his boyhood club if Sampdoria do not take him permanently. But with Spurs enduring an identity crisis and Conte's future in doubt, the door might not be completely shut on a return to the fold in north London.