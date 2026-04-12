From goal machine to attacking enigma… Mbappé’s crisis deepens!

The debate over whether Real Madrid are better off with or without Kylian Mbappé has evolved from fan speculation into a straightforward statistical question.

While the Frenchman was at his peak, the club enjoyed their best spell of the season; however, his recent dip in front of goal has reignited questions about his true impact on the team.

As Marca points out, Xabi Alonso’s project initially clicked seamlessly: Mbappé hit the ground running, netting nine of the team’s first 16 goals and propelling Los Blancos to a season-best seven-game winning streak.

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After the Metropolitano setback, the team responded with six more wins in a row, and Mbappé contributed eight goals to underline his role as the catalyst for Los Blancos’ attack.

Since then, however, both his form and the team’s results have slipped. Mbappé has managed only one goal in his past seven outings, even if that strike did arrive at a crucial moment against Bayern Munich.

His finishing has since gone off target.

The numbers are brutal: at his peak he needed only four shots to score, converting at 25% (one goal every 70 minutes).

Now he scores only once every 497 minutes, with a conversion rate of just 4%.

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This sharp drop in productivity has not gone unnoticed within the club, particularly given the growing sense that Mbappé’s presence is affecting Vinícius Júnior’s form, with the Brazilian’s attacking output falling by almost half since the Frenchman’s return to the starting line-up.

This is a collective issue, not an individual one.

Amid the criticism, Álvaro Arbeloa tried to calm the situation, insisting that the concern is unwarranted:

“I can’t worry about players with the numbers they have. They are certainly among the top four or five players in the world. I can’t be worried at all.”

He added, “We need to improve many aspects as a team, especially against sides that sit deep, deny space and rarely press us. We’re still struggling with this, and it’s more a team-performance issue than a lack of individual quality. We hope this run ends on Wednesday, as all runs do, and that we rediscover our clinical finishing in front of goal.”

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A delicate moment

Despite 83 goals in 96 appearances for the club, Mbappé is experiencing a rare dip in form at a crucial Champions League stage, with growing fan scrutiny to match.

His recent knee injury, which sidelined him temporarily, coincided with improved team cohesion, sparking debate about whether Madrid function better without their star.

With crucial fixtures looming, Mbappé knows that rediscovering his form is as much about confidence as goals.

The team needs its top scorer, and the fans want the No. 10 to recapture his early-season form—a symbol of decisiveness, not controversy.

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