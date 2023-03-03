Barcelona have insisted that they won't sell centre-midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer after the Dutchman's star showing in El Clasico.

Almost left for Manchester United last season

Finding best form for Barca this year

Starred in Clasico win on Thursday

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona reportedly came close to selling De Jong last summer after a disappointing campaign from the midfielder. But they have changed their stance, with the centre-midfielder establishing himself as a vital part of manager Xavi's system. As a result, they won't listen to any offers for De Jong, despite strong interest from Manchester United, according to SPORT.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Man Utd nearly signed De Jong last summer after Barcelona appeared ready to let the player go due to their financial issues. Although these economic problems are far from over, the Dutchman's recent performances should keep him away from the exit door this time around.

WHAT THEY SAID: Xavi insisted that he doesn't want De Jong to leave after a series of strong performances: "We're seeing the best Frenkie since me and my staff arrived here at Barcelona," Xavi said at a press conference on February 11. "De Jong is doing great in both attack and defence, he has brutal confidence and we’re happy with him."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR DE JONG? The midfielder will continue to star for Barcelona, and appears set to stay at the club beyond this summer.