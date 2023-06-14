'I will try and push for it' - French president Emmanuel Macron says he will attempt to convince Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG again after contract intervention

French president Emmanuel Macron has said that he will personally attempt to convince Kylian Mbappe to stay at Paris Saint-Germain again this summer.

Macron ready to speak to Mbappe

Player linked with huge Real Madrid move

Contract expires next summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Macron has confirmed that he is ready get involved in the Mbappe saga again as he bids to keep the France international in the country. Mbappe has informed PSG that he does not intend to sign a new contract at the club but he has hit back at rumours linking him with Madrid. Despite that, the Spanish club are said to be willing to pay €200 million (£170m/$216m) to secure his signature this summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: President Macron was asked about Mbappe's situation by RMC Sport and replied: "I don't have the scoop, but I will try and push for it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Macron spoke to Mbappe in a similar situation a year ago, playing a part in convincing him to stay in the French capital amid intense interest from Real. This time, Madrid could attempt to force through a move for Mbappe after seeing Karim Benzema head to Saudi Arabia. They have also been linked with Harry Kane but the club have followed Mbappe since his time with Monaco, and they may see a golden opportunity to finally land the World Cup-winner in this transfer window.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Mbappe saga is likely to drag on throughout the summer, with reporting suggesting that Madrid will wait for either the player, or the French club, to make the first move.