Manchester United could allow midfield stalwart Fred to leave this summer, with reports suggesting Fulham are keen on a move.

Brazilian starred in United's final day win

Has one year left on contract

WHAT HAPPENED? Fred laid on assists for both United goals in their 2-1 victory over Fulham on the final day of the 2022/23 season, helping his side confirm a third-place finish in the Premier League. The 30-year-old has become a solid performer for United in recent years, but his contract is due to expire in June 2024, which could prompt a move.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Manchester Evening News report that United have received offers for Fred, including from Sunday's opponents Fulham, and are considering whether to cash in on the Brazilian this summer to potentially fund incoming deals.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Fulham manager Marco Silva was captured speaking to Fred outside Old Trafford after the game on Sunday. The Cottagers saw success in recruiting a Brazilian midfielder from United last summer, in the shape of Andreas Pereira, and could do so again.

DID YOU KNOW? Fred only made 22 starts for United in the 22/23 – the fewest since his first ever season with United in 2018-19, with Christian Eriksen and Marcel Sabitzer sometimes preferred to him in Erik ten Hag's midfield.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED AND FRED? The Brazilian's performance on Sunday may have earned him a starting role in the FA Cup final against Manchester City this Saturday. United take on their rivals on June 3 looking to scupper their chances of a treble.