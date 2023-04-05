Frank Lampard's Chelsea return is ON! Blues close to appointing club legend and former boss as interim manager

Frank Lampard is reportedly closing in on a sensational return to Chelsea for a second spell as manager on an interim basis.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, talks over Lampard's return are already at an advanced stage, while The Guardian reports he could be on the touchline for the Premier League clash against Wolves at Molineux on Saturday. He was spotted in the stands at Stamford Bridge during the midweek draw with Liverpool.

The former Chelsea midfielder is set to be put in temporary charge until the end of the season as the club seek a permanent replacement for Graham Potter, who was relieved of his duties on Sunday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are planning to hold talks with as many as five candidates for the full-time role, with Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique the leading contenders as it stands. Lampard was previously head coach from July 2019 to January 2021, when he was dismissed and replaced by Champions League winner Thomas Tuchel.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Lampard has been out of work since being sacked by relegation strugglers Everton in January. Potter's assistant Bruno Saltor had already been temporarily put in charge, and it remains to be seen what role he will have.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? With Lampard potentially in the dugout, Chelsea return to Premier League action against Wolves away on Saturday.