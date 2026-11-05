'He's my favorite player!' - Franco Mastantuono hails Jude Bellingham & reveals 'incredible' treatment in Spain

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Franco Mastantuono has opened up about his time in the Spanish capital, describing his experience with Real Madrid as nothing short of extraordinary. The Argentine playmaker, currently continuing his development away from the Santiago Bernabeu, also singled out one specific star as his favorite player in the current squad.

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Admiration for Jude Bellingham and Madrid Stars

Argentine sensation Mastantuono has reflected fondly on his time at Real Madrid, expressing his deep admiration for the club's current crop of superstars. The young playmaker joined Real Madrid from River Plate in the summer of 2025, featuring in 35 appearances across all competitions while registering three goals and one assist. Presently on loan at Fiorentina, Mastantuono spoke candidly during an appearance on the Italian program My Skills on DAZN about the high regard he holds for the environment in the Spanish capital, highlighting the welcoming nature of the dressing room he shared.

'In Real Madrid they have treated me incredible, I mean the people of the club, my teammates, impressive,' Mastantuono explained while discussing his transition to European football. Despite the wealth of talent at Jose Mourinho's disposal, one name stands above the rest for the teenager. While acknowledging the quality of several teammates, he made it clear that a certain English midfielder is his primary inspiration on the pitch.

'I love Bellingham, he is the player I like the most from Madrid,' the Argentine stated enthusiastically. He did not stop there, noting that the squad is brimming with world-class talent across every position. 'Although there are Vinicius, Mbappe, Valverde, Brahim, who is very good. Now Diomande, Espi. They have a great team.'

Life with Messi and the National Team

Mastantuono also took the time to discuss his experiences with the Argentine national team - a journey that has seen him earn seven international caps and score one goal - which allowed him to cross paths with the legendary Lionel Messi. For any young Argentine, sharing a pitch or a squad list with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is a dream come true. Mastantuono was no exception, treasuring every moment, including an 11-minute cameo in Messi's final international appearance against Benin before the icon called time on his illustrious career with La Albiceleste.

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'It was incredible, to be on a paper or in something of football with Messi is the maximum for me,' he recalled with evident emotion. The youngster views his connection to Messi as the pinnacle of his professional life thus far, given the captain's status as a sporting icon. 'It's the maximum that can happen to a player, because Messi broke all the records,' he noted, while admitting that Messi's final match for the Albiceleste was a 'very sad' occasion for the entire nation.

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Adapting to Italian Football with Fiorentina

Now finding his feet in Serie A with Fiorentina, Mastantuono has become a central figure for the Viola, featuring in 12 appearances across all competitions this season and scoring four goals.

Comparing the tactical demands of Italy to his experiences in Spain and Argentina, the midfielder noted significant differences in the style of play. 'Serie A is very different from the Spanish one. All the teams have a lot of technique, and that makes it a league with more possession,' he observed. He also noted that the Italian top flight shares some physical similarities with the game in South America, particularly regarding the intensity of challenges and individual duels on the ball.

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Juventus test awaits

Fiorentina currently sit 16th in Serie A with eight points from their opening 10 matches, hovering just a single point above 18th-placed Monza in the relegation zone. The Viola are now preparing to host Juventus on Sunday in their final fixture before the upcoming international break.