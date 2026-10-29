Former Wrexham and Sunderland winger James McClean has Derry City contract terminated by mutual consent after three-month first-team exile

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Former Republic of Ireland international James McClean has parted company with hometown club Derry City after both parties agreed to cancel his contract with immediate effect. The 37-year-old wideman leaves Brandywell Stadium just nine months after returning from Wrexham following a protracted dispute that kept him sidelined since July.

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Hometown homecoming ends prematurely

McClean's second stint with the Candystripes has ended abruptly despite the veteran penning a "multi-year deal" in January, 15 years after his 2011 sale to Sunderland. He registered four assists in 20 outings before playing his final match against Tolka Rovers in the FAI Cup second round in July. After being an unused substitute in Conference League qualifying against Rijeka on July 23, he was exiled from matchday squads.

Mutual settlement resolves bitter dispute

Following a lengthy standoff caused by the club's initial attempt to cancel his contract, Derry announced: "Derry City FC and James McClean can confirm that they have reached a mutual agreement to terminate James' contract with the club with immediate effect.

"This agreement brings an end to the recent dispute. Both the club and James are satisfied with the outcome and are pleased to move forward constructively."

Reflecting on his exit, McClean added: "I am pleased that we have reached a resolution to settle these matters. While my return to the club did not work out as I had hoped, Derry City FC will always hold a special place in my heart.

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"I want to thank the fans for their support, and I wish the squad, the management, staff, and the supporters the very best for the future. In particular, I want to wish the team the best of luck in the FAI Cup final against Waterford FC."

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Across his two spells at Derry, the winger scored 20 goals in 108 matches alongside logging 158 Premier League appearances for Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion plus EFL stints at Wigan Athletic, Stoke City and Wrexham.

Paying tribute to the 104-cap international, club chairman Philip O'Doherty said: "On behalf of everyone at Derry City, I want to thank James for his dedication to his hometown club.

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"His achievements extend far beyond the Brandywell; amassing 103 senior caps for the Republic of Ireland is a remarkable milestone, and we want to formally acknowledge his immense contribution to Irish football as a whole.

"We wish him the very best for the future. Neither the club nor James McClean will be making any further comment on this matter."

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Showpiece final awaits former teammates

While McClean assesses his next career move as a free agent, fifth-placed Derry conclude their domestic league campaign away at Sligo Rovers on Friday. Attention at Brandywell will then turn to the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, November 8, when the Candystripes face Waterford in the FAI Cup final. Lifting the trophy would secure the club's seventh triumph in the competition and their first since 2022.