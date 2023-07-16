'Beyond expectations' - Former Wrexham CEO hails Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney impact and reveals how far Hollywood stars can take club

Former Wrexham CEO Don Bircham spoke highly of club owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and suggested that the club has come a long way.

Former Wrexham CEO hails club owners

Wrexham fans set to visit USA for club's pre-season

Will face clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United

WHAT HAPPENED? Don Bircham, whose travel agency - Hays Travel - is set to fly Wrexham fans to the club's pre-season tour in the USA this month, was all praises for the club's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and hailed them for uplifting the club's stature since taking over in 2020.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Athletic, Birchan said, "Who would have thought we would be organising pre-season trips to the United States for Wrexham supporters and they’d be playing Manchester United? Not so long ago, pre-season was Aberystwyth and places like that. Or maybe at a push Northern Ireland, as in the year Denis invited me. Nothing like this. What these guys have achieved over the last couple of years is fantastic. They have taken Wrexham to a level that is beyond anyone’s expectations."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bircham stepped down from the CEO's role at Wrexham in 2016 to focus on his other business. He currently owns a chain of restaurants and pubs along with his travel agency business.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The Red Dragons will play their first friendly match in the US against Chelsea on July 19 following which they will take on LA Galaxy II, Manchester United and Philadelphia Union.