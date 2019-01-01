Former PSG and Argentina star Lavezzi announces retirement

The 34-year-old is hanging up his boots after spending the final seasons of his career with Hebei China Fortune

Former , and forward Ezequiel Lavezzi has announced his retirement from football.

The 34-year-old spent the last four seasons of his career with Hebei Fortune of the Chinese , whom he joined in 2016 from PSG.

Lavezzi made the announcement with a post on Twitter in which he expressed his gratefulness for those who helped him during his career.

"They were amazing years of this story," Lavezzi said. "Years marked by learning, unique moments and lots of memories that will stay in my heart for good.

"I am forever grateful for those who have stayed by my side throughout this journey. With lots of joy, I say goodbye to the most amazing phase life has given me. I've been extremely happy!"

Lavezzi began his professional career with San Lorenzo in his native Argentina, where he helped his side win the Clausura in 2007.

That same year Lavezzi made his senior debut with Argentina and also completed a move to Napoli, where he made his name in European football.

With the side Lavezzi formed part of a fearsome attacking trio alongside Edinson Cavani and Marek Hamsik.

Lavezzi established himself as a star in and helped Napoli to one piece of silverware during his time at the club, the 2011-12 .

After five seasons in Italy, Lavezzi moved on to when he joined PSG in 2012 in a €26.5 million transfer.

At Parc des Princes, Lavezzi would win far more trophies than he had previously in his career as he helped the club to a major run of silverware.

The winger helped PSG win four consecutive titles between 2012 and 2016 in addition to two Coupes de la Ligue and one Coupe de France.

In 2016, Lavezzi became one of the first high-profile players to make a big-money move to the Chinese Super League when he joined up with Hebei Fortune.

Article continues below

The 2017 season was Lavezzi's most prolific in China, as the Argentine star scored 20 goals and added 19 assists in 27 games.

In 2019, his final season, Lavezzi managed to score three goals in 11 appearances.

Internationally, Lavezzi scored nine times for Argentina in 51 caps, including six appearances at the 2014 World Cup as the Albiceleste finished runners-up to .