Age is just a number! Football's oldest professional player Kazuyoshi Miura extends contract at Oliveirense - ensuring he'll play on until 57 years old

Japan's Kazuyoshi Miura, football's oldest professional player, has extended his contract at Oliveirense - ensuring he'll play on until the age of 57.

Miura to continue playing at 56

Signed one-year extension with Oliveirense

Wants to play until 60

WHAT HAPPENED? Portuguese second-division outfit Oliveirense announced on social media that 'King Kazu' will continue with them for another year, which means that the Japanese will be playing professional football at least until 57 years old. He initially joined Oliveirense in January on loan from J1 League outfit Yokohama FC. He made his official debut in a Liga Portugal 2 match against Academico de Viseu in a 4-1 win. In the last league game of the season, he was handed the man of the match trophy where he played the last 20 minutes with his team winning 4-3 against Leixoes. After the match, Miura revealed that he has no plans to hang up his boots anytime soon. "I intend to play until I'm 60," he told to Sport TV.

Announcing his extension, Oliveirense wrote: "Miura Kazu continues at UD Oliveirense 🔥Kazuyoshi Miura, thank you for your continued support this season! 🔥"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Miura is a sensation in Japan and had the opportunity to share the same stage with the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe during Paris Saint-Germain's Japan tour in 2022. He even placed the match ball in position at the halfway line before the pre-season friendly match between PSG and Kawasaki Frontale at National Stadium on July 20, 2022.

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Miura will look to get some action in the pre-season friendly against Fafe on July 15 to prepare himself for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.