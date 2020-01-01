eSports

Football Manager 2020: Who are the best free agents on the game?

Comments()
Getty/Goal composite
Adding experience to your squad for free is a useful and money-saving way to improve your prospects in the game

A solid free transfer in any game of Football Manager can be a brilliant, cost-effective way to boost your squad options, particularly if your hands are tied when it comes to finances.

Naturally, it depends on which club you are managing and what the needs of your squad are, but in each edition of the game there are a handful of decent free agents floating about that can be snapped up.

Seasoned international players with experience in the top leagues and continental competition can be found, though it's true that many tend to be at the tail end of their careers - but experience can be a good thing.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    If you're starting a new game of Football Manager 2020 - perhaps availing of their offer to play for free - and wondering who to sign for free, Goal brings you a selection of the best free agents.

    Contents

    1. Best free agent forwards on Football Manager 2020
    2. Best free agent midfielders on Football Manager 2020
    3. Best free agent defenders on Football Manager 2020
    4. Best free agent goalkeepers on Football Manager 2020

    Best free agent forwards on Football Manager 2020

    Player Age* Position Nationality
    Wilfried Bony 30 ST Ivory Coast
    Giuseppe Rossi 32 ST Italy
    Hatem Ben Arfa 32 AM RC, FC France
    Paulo Henrique 30 AM RL, ST Brazil
    Marcus Pedersen 29 ST Norway
    Jonathas 30 ST Brazil
    Obafemi Martins 34 ST Nigeria
    Keirrison 30 ST Brazil

    Ivory Coast international and former Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony is available for free in the game, as is former Manchester United attacker Giuseppe Rossi, but you may find injury issues with both.

    Former Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United forward Hatem Ben Arfa would bring an abundance of technique to your squad, or else you could go for a blast from the past with ex-Inter star Obafemi Martins.

    Keirrison, the ex-Barcelona player who was famous for his 'seal dribble', is also available, if you're smitten by the idea of nostalgia and novelty signings.

    Return to top

    Best free agent midfielders on Football Manager 2020

    Player Age* Position Nationality
    Lucas Silva 26 DM Brazil
    Darren Fletcher 35 DM Scotland
    Yoann Gourcuff 32 AM C France
    Riccardo Montolivo 34 DM Italy
    Stephen Ireland 32 AM C Ireland
    Mile Jedinak 34 DM Australia
    Delvin N'Dinga 31 DM Congo
    Sekou Sanogo 30 DM Ivory Coast
    Diego Poyet 26 DM Uruguay
    Valon Behrami 34 DM Switzerland
    Jack Rodwell 28 DC, DM England
    Gabriel Torje 29 AM RLC Romania
    Emre Colak 28 AM LC Turkey
    Diego Capel 31 AM L Spain

    Many of the midfield options available for free are vastly experienced, such as former AC Milan and Italy star Riccardo Montolivo, or Premier League winning defensive midfielder Darren Fletcher.

    However, there are others who are slightly younger, including England international Jack Rodwell, former Manchester City playmaker Stephen Ireland and ex-Real Madrid man Lucas Silva.

    Or how about a man who was likened to Zinedine Zidane in his early career - Yoann Gourcuff?

    Return to top

    Best free agent defenders on Football Manager 2020

    Player Age* Position Nationality
    Fabio Coentrao 31 D/WB RL, AM RL Portugal
    Ivan Strinic 31 D/WB/M L Croatia
    Ignazio Abate 32 D/WB R Italy
    Alan Hutton 34 D/WB R Scotland
    Maximiliano Pereira 35 D/WB R Uruguay
    Martin Olsson 31 D/WB L Sweden
    Alexander Buttner 30 D/WB L Netherlands
    Aleksandar Pantic 27 D RC Serbia
    Philipp Wollscheid 30 D C Germany
    Slobodan Rajkovic 30 DC Serbia
    James Collins 35 DC Wales
    Gabriel Paletta 33 DC Italy
    Johan Djourou 32 DC Switzerland
    Alexander Milosevic 27 DC Sweden
    Richard Keogh 32 DC Ireland
    Serdar Tasci 32 DC Germany

    Portugal international wing-back Fabio Coentrao is the highest-profile free agent defender in the game and there are loads of potential signings with top-level experience.

    They include Ivan Strinic, who played in the 2018 World Cup final with Croatia, Italy international Ignazio Abate and former Arsenal centre-back Johan Djourou.

    Other potential signings include Gabriel Paletta, Alan Hutton and Martin Olsson, as well as former Manchester United full-back Alexander Buttner.

    Return to top

    Article continues below

    Best free agent goalkeepers on Football Manager 2020

    Player Age* Position Nationality
    Emiliano Viviano 33 GK Italy
    Jordan Archer 26 GK Scotland
    Fabiano 31 GK Brazil
    Johann Carrasso 31 GK France
    Stefano Sorrentino 40 GK Italy
    Agustin Orion 38 GK Argentina

    When it comes to free agent goalkeepers in Football Manager 2020, the options are fairly limited.

    Emiliano Viviano, who has played for Italy and Sampdoria, is probably the best available shot-stopper, but there are others such as Scottish goalkeeper Jordan Archer and former Porto custodian Fabiano.

    Return to top

    Close