'We showed that football in Morocco exists!' - Regragui says there is no shame in World Cup defeat to France

Morocco manager Walid Regragui expressed pride in his team after Wednesday's World Cup semi-final defeat to France.

WHAT HAPPENED? Regragui masterminded knockout wins over Spain and Portugal, but the attacking firepower of France proved too much to overcome. Still, Morocco became the first African or Arab team to reach a World Cup semi-final, and they could still secure third place at the tournament.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The most important thing is to have shown a good face, to have shown that football in Morocco exists and that we have great supporters," the coach told TF1.

"We gave it our best. ... [The loss] doesn't take away everything we gave before."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morocco were one of the stories of the World Cup, inspiring millions of people around the globe by going toe to toe with traditional heavyweights. The effort was particularly impressive after they switched managers just a few months before the tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOROCCO? The Atlas Lions will take on Croatia on Saturday. Regragui said after the France defeat that he may rotate his squad for that match to give some bench players World Cup experience.