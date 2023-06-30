Football finance expert predicts Wrexham could make it to the Premier League in as little as five years if Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney 'stay engaged'

Commercial and finance sports expert Dr. Rob Wilson believes that Wrexham could reach the Premier League within five years.

Dr. Wilson believes Welsh side could reach the top

Reynolds and McElhenney bought club in 2020

Wrexham won promotion to League Two

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham won promotion to League Two last season, and finance expert Wilson believes that should Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney "stay engaged" in the club, they could reach the Premier League within half a decade.

WHAT THEY SAID: "How far Wrexham can go depends on the method of investment, and so far you would argue their performance should continue to improve," Dr. Wilson told website Saxo. "There’s not too much competition for live spectators beyond Wrexham FC. That helps. The reality is, the Disneyfication of it means they will be able to sell shirts on four corners of the globe, whereas they wouldn’t have been able to without that type of ownership.

“Put that together and there’s more money going in, that allows them to do more in the transfer market. Theoretically, the ceiling is to get to the Premier League.

“Based on the trajectory, I see no reason they can’t. It doesn’t happen overnight but over the next five, eight to 10 years if they continue this and the ownership stays engaged, then why not? But we can’t underestimate how competitive these lower divisions are.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham will play in the Football League for the first time in 15 years after their promotion last season. Whether they can make it to the heights of the Premier League within five years remains to be seen, but the likes of Coventry and Luton have catapulted through the league in recent years, so anything is possible.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Welsh side will be looking to consolidate their position in the football league by performing well in League Two in 2023-24. Much will depend on the investment made by Reynolds and McElhenney, of course.