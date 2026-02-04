Foot Locker has teamed up with Nike to reveal an exclusive release - the Nike Air Max Tn Manchester. Inspired by iconic locations across Europe, the bold and unapologetic design is rooted in local culture.

Arriving in a black colourway with linen, chalk and brown accents, the silhouette pays homage to Manchester’s legendary bee. It's a symbol of the city’s resilience, unity and community. Subtle honeycomb detailing runs across the upper, sole and back of the shoe, while the bee itself is woven onto the inside of the shoe’s tongue as a hidden nod to those who know.

Nike

Manchester’s iconic city code, 0161, features as a woven label on the shoe. More than just a number, 0161 is synonymous with the city and its people, representing Manchester’s heritage, influence and cultural impact, which is brought to life through the campaign’s local hero, Phil Foden. A true Manchester icon both on and off the pitch, Foden embodies the city’s energy and bold attitude of the Tn silhouette.

Nike

The release follows exclusive launches influenced by some of Europe’s most iconic neighbourhoods – including Saint-Denis (France), Berlin (Germany), Marseille (France), Lisbon (Portugal), and Brixton (England) – the latest Tn takes its cues from the unmistakable energy, pride and identity of Manchester. It's also the first of a new run of Foot Locker-dedicated Tn drops and activations happening throughout 2026.

Shop: Foot Locker x Nike Air Max Tn Manchester

The Nike Air Max Tn Manchester will be available to buy exclusively from Foot Locker stores in Manchester, across the UK and in Europe, as well as online, from 5th February, retailing at £184.99 for adults and £109.99 for kids.