Folarin Balogun only wants the USMNT! Arsenal loanee expected to choose America over England and Nigeria after trip to Orlando goes well

Folarin Balogun looks set to switch allegiances to the United States men's national team after spending the international break in Orlando.

Balogun born in New York

Snubbed by Southgate in latest England squad

Now reportedly will choose USMNT

WHAT HAPPENED? The New York-born forward was listed in the Three Lions' Under-21 squad earlier this month before withdrawing due to injury. While talk raged on over a potential allegiance switch to the Stars and Stripes - fueled by the player's social media posts and interim USMNT head coach Anthony Hudson - TEAMtalk has since revealed that U.S. officials are now confident over landing Balogun following his trip to the states. He's reportedly given assurances of his decision after a pleasant trip to Orlando, near U.S. camp.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report suggests that the 21-year-old is ready to commit to the USMNT, meanwhile the FA continue to battle hard to convince him otherwise. The news will be well received among U.S. fans and players alike, as clamor for the in-form Reims loanee has grown exponentially in recent weeks, with in-depth searches for his whereabouts and banners begging him to switch growing increasingly frequent.

AND WHAT'S MORE: For Balogun, Southgate's snub for the similarly in-form Ivan Toney of Brentford in his latest senior Three Lions squad reflects not only the England manager's preference for Premier League players, but more generally the difficult path for Balogun to becoming his preferred front man. The USMNT, meanwhile, is calling out for a No.9, and could turn to a striker who is second only behind Kylian Mbappe in Ligue 1 goals this season, with 17 already to his name.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The report from TEAMtalk suggests that Balogun has not only made a decision on his international future, but will also hold talks with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta over the Spaniard's plans for his inclusion in his high-flying Arsenal side. Current employers Reims, meanwhile, are next in action against Nantes on Sunday.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!