Folarin Balogun is on the radar of many European outfits including Marseille as the Ligue 1 side want the Arsenal-forward after a loan spell at Reims.

WHAT HAPPENED? Balogun's stock continues to rise ahead of the summer transfer window after shining during his loan spell with Reims. According to Foot Mercato, Marseille could also try its luck for the Arsenal forward despite signing Vitinha for €32m in January. They are looking to sign another striker as Alexis Sanchez might be on his way out of the club in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT-eligible striker has got a string of suitors in Europe after he burst onto the scene scoring 18 times in France's top flight. He is not thought to be keen on signing a new contract with Arsenal and does not want another loan move which has alerted several clubs who are looking for a goalscorer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: RB Leipzig are in the race as they seek a replacement for Chelsea-bound Christopher Nkunku. Whereas, AC Milan view him as a quality addition to phase out their ageing forward line comprised of Olivier Giroud (36) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (41). In France, he has a couple of suitors as well with Lille and Monaco on the lookout for options in the event of the departure of Jonathan David and Wissam Ben Yedder at the end of this season.

WHAT NEXT? Balogun has got to make a decision about his future in the summer but in the short term, he has his focus on Reims' next fixture in Ligue 1 against Strasbourg.